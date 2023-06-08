Miami Dolphins player preview: Wide Receiver Erik Ezukanma
In a position that is overbooked and has some big names, Erik Ezukanma will try to open his path during the roast and training camp, to enter the list of 53 players that will play the 2023 season for the Miami Dolphins. Does he have what it take to make it into the list?
Erik Ezukanma is going through his second year in the Miami Dolphins team, as he was a fourth-round pick (125 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft for the Miami team.
The former Texas Tech player will try and win a place to be a part of the list that the coach uses to decide which players are going to have minutes this season. Going against players with far more experience like Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr, the 23 year-old will not have it easy and will have to push his limits way beyond his thoughts.
- Salary Situation
$1,051,248 million cap number. But if he is released, the dead money will rise up to $543,744, living a total of $507,504 in cap savings.
Last season cannot be argued about Erik, as he only have the chance of playing 1 game and not even being part of the starting team. But the decision made by the coach has some sense, as it was his rookie year, and he was competing against bigger names than him, it was obvious he wasn't going to play that much. But if he impresses the coach in training camp and the roaster, he has the qualities to make it into the list for this season.
Prediction - He doesn't make it into the list