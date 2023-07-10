One Dolphins player on the roster bubble at each position
Which players are on the cusp of making, or not making, the Dolphins' roster?
By Ryan Heckman
Running Back: Myles Gaskin
At running back, the Dolphins are deep. They have a lot of speed and plenty of guys who have handled a good amount of carries at one point or another. Leading the way will be Raheem Mostert, who joins some of those receivers as one of the fastest players on this roster.
Behind Mostert is Jeff Wilson, who will get some run also. Then, the Dolphins also drafted De'Vone Archane in the third round. Those three are locked in, but when it comes to the fourth back on the roster, it's between Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Depending on the outlet you trust, Ahmed could be ahead of Gaskin. Last year, Ahmed received just 12 carries to Gaskin's 10.
Wide Receiver: Erik Ezukanma
Receiver is another position the Dolphins are absolutely loaded. Of course, it helps when you have one of the best in the game like Tyreek Hill leading the group. Jaylen Waddle is also entering the conversation as one of the game's best wide receivers, so having the pair of them makes for a lethal matchup problem on opposing sides.
Behind those two are Braxton Berrios and Robbie Chosen, giving the Dolphins five wide receivers at that point. From there, the sixth spot could be up for grabs between the likes of River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma and Freddie Swain.
Ezukanma is a fourth-round pick from last year, so it would be tough to see the Dolphins cut a guy like that. My gut tells me he sticks over Cracraft.