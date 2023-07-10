One Dolphins player on the roster bubble at each position
Which players are on the cusp of making, or not making, the Dolphins' roster?
By Ryan Heckman
Tight End: Tyler Kroft
The Dolphins no longer have a notable name at tight end, with Mike Gesicki joining a division rival in free agency. Now, it's up to Durham Smythe to lead the way. But, former Denver Broncos tight end Eric Saubert isn't far behind Smythe and should get plenty of run.
Miami drafted Elijah Higgins in the sixth round this year, out of Stanford, so it would be tough to see them part with a draft pick. If they chose to keep four tight ends, it will be Tanner Connor or Tyler Kroft. With much more experience as a starter at one point, Kroft's career looks to be coming closer to an end as each year passes now.
However, as deep as this group is and as wide open as it really could be, maybe Kroft surprises and zooms up the depth chart throughout camp.
Offensive Line: Ryan Hayes, T
The Dolphins' starting offensive tackles are set with Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, and behind them Geron Christian and Kendall Lamm. Then, there's rookie seventh-round pick Ryan Hayes. Chances are, throughout camp, Hayes can surpass a guy like Lamm.
But, will he beat out Christian for the fourth tackle spot? Heck, will the Dolphins even keep four tackles, or try and stash one or two on the practice squad?