One Dolphins player on the roster bubble at each position
Which players are on the cusp of making, or not making, the Dolphins' roster?
By Ryan Heckman
Secondary: Noah Igbinoghene, CB
The cornerback position just got a whole lot more interesting this offseason with the addition of Jalen Ramsey. Now with Ramsey and Xavien Howard, Miami has a pair of top-level corners starting on the outside. At nickel, the team has Kader Kohou and could possibly start second-round pick Cam Smith in his place.
Regardless, the addition of the rookie Smith gives them a luxury. Veterans Keion Crossen and Nik Needham are next up on the depth chart, with Noah Igbinoghene right behind them.
It's been quite the disappointing career for the former first-round pick, as Igbinoghene hasn't exactly panned out the way miami had intended. Although, he still has a shot to stick as one of the last corners on the roster at this point.
Special Teams: Michael Turk, P
When the Dolphins brought in undrafted free agent punter Michael Turk, it was indeed to push Jake Bailey for the starting gig. Bailey ended last year with a career-low 42.1 yards per punt in nine games with the Patriots.
Meanwhile, the rookie has a legitimate shot to take that job from Bailey if he has a strong camp. It will be a battle to watch.