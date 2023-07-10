Fansided
Phin Phanatic

One Dolphins player on the roster bubble at each position

Which players are on the cusp of making, or not making, the Dolphins' roster?

By Ryan Heckman

Miami Dolphins, Dolphins Roster
Miami Dolphins, Dolphins Roster / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 5
Next

Secondary: Noah Igbinoghene, CB

The cornerback position just got a whole lot more interesting this offseason with the addition of Jalen Ramsey. Now with Ramsey and Xavien Howard, Miami has a pair of top-level corners starting on the outside. At nickel, the team has Kader Kohou and could possibly start second-round pick Cam Smith in his place.

Regardless, the addition of the rookie Smith gives them a luxury. Veterans Keion Crossen and Nik Needham are next up on the depth chart, with Noah Igbinoghene right behind them.

It's been quite the disappointing career for the former first-round pick, as Igbinoghene hasn't exactly panned out the way miami had intended. Although, he still has a shot to stick as one of the last corners on the roster at this point.

Special Teams: Michael Turk, P

When the Dolphins brought in undrafted free agent punter Michael Turk, it was indeed to push Jake Bailey for the starting gig. Bailey ended last year with a career-low 42.1 yards per punt in nine games with the Patriots.

Meanwhile, the rookie has a legitimate shot to take that job from Bailey if he has a strong camp. It will be a battle to watch.

Next. 3 difficult roster decisions. 3 difficult roster decisions the Dolphins must make before Week 1. dark

Home/Dolphins Roster