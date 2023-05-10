Miami Dolphins playing KC in Germany may suck for stateside fans but not for the team
By Brian Miller
News early this morning broke that the Miami Dolphins will be part of this years International Series. They will be hosted by the K.C. Chiefs in Germany. That's not bad news.
Fans in the states are not thrilled, well, not all of them. The Chiefs are giving up a premium contest at Arrowhead. The NFL should have thrown the Chiefs against an NFC opponent but this actually works out better for the Miami Dolphins.
Mid-season football can be tricky when you travel out west and without the Chiefs now on the schedule, the only cross-country trip will be to Los Angeles to face the Chargers. Yes, I know the trip to Germany is a lot farther but the Dolphins will likely play a home game the week before now as has traditionally been the case for teams traveling overseas.
Most importantly however is the fact that the Dolphins will avoid the crowd at Arrowhead, one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. In fact, while Chiefs fans do travel well, so do Dolphins fans and Germany is a hotbed for international Dolphins fans.
This game could become a critical game at the end of the year as the league starts to breakdown playoff tie-breaker scenarios and while KC will still be the home team, they are not exactly going to be the "home" team. This one could go either way.
For Miami, it's a luck of the draw to avoid Arrowhead. Here are some of the fans reactions from both sides