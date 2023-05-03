Miami Dolphins post draft WR room: Stacked with competition for the final 53
The Miami Dolphins have one of the deepest and maybe the best WR unit in the NFL and that is going to make for an interesting training camp and off-season.
The competition at WR is going to be fun to watch and it is all about speed. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Chosen Anderson are all speedy WRs who are going to give defenses fits. But this roster is so thick at WR that Anderson isn't a guarantee to make the final 53.
Currently there are nine WRs on the Dolphins roster with what may be only five or six spots when August rolls into September. The competition will be great for the team but will all of them make it trainging camp?
Miami's only addition during the 2023 NFL Draft was Elijah Higgins who despite playing WR in college will now slide inside to play TE. He has versatility and if he can grasp the offense that McDaniel gives him, he could see work lined up as a split TE.
This will be an interesting year for several players incluiding Erik Ezukanma who was drafted in 2022 and barely saw the field. Amid some speculation that he wasn't grasping the playbook, Ezukanma needs to step it up this off-season and prove the Dolphins didn't waste a pick on him. He has a lot great potential. He has fantastic hands and moves well through defenses but he needs to be consistent with his routes.
River Cracraft was reliable when called upon last year but this roster may not have room for him in 2023 and that would be a shame as he gives everything he has.
Cracraft's position on the team could be at risk because so much was added to the roster at the position. Yes, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle stand at the top but the depth is crazy too.
Braxton Berrios can play slot, play outside, and be utilized as a return guy. His addition to the team will make it harder for Cracraft given the depth at the position.
The biggest name to watch this off-season, however, is Cedrick Wilson who may or may not make it to training camp. It was rumored that he would be traded during the draft but after that not happening, June 1st is the next date to keep an eye on as his salary will be spread out and the 2023 dead money hit will be reduced.
The other WRs are long-shots to make the team and may not make the practice squad either. Braylon Sanders and Freddie Swain are the odd men out but they are not alone when you look at the position.
The current WR room as it stands post-draft.
- Tyreek Hill
- Jaylen Waddle
- Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
- River Cracraft
- Erik Ezukanma
- Braylon Sanders
- Braxton Berrios
- Freddie Swain
- Chosen Anderson