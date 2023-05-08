Miami Dolphins post NFL Draft 53 man roster predictions ahead of camps
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins draft is behind us, the 2023 season is ahead of us but first we have to get through camps and training camp. Who makes the roster? We predict it.
Yes, it is early but this is the off-season and we don't take the off-season, well, off. With mini-camps and OTAs on the immediate horizon, some players will make an impression with the coaching staff during the next month and a half before they split up until late July.
Those impressions won't get a fringe player a roster spot but the positive attention will get them more reps in practice during training camp. It will get coaches to pay a little bit more attention to the players as they try and make the team.
Here is our first look at the post-draft Miami Dolphins roster and who has the best chances to make the 2023 roster and who may not. Of course, there are more moves to make and the Dolphins will add and subtract from the roster throughout the off-season.
If there is one player we know 100% will not be back, it's Byron Jones. Jones will be released officially on June 1st although he was technically released ahead of free agency designated as a post-J-1 release.