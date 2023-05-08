Miami Dolphins post NFL Draft 53 man roster predictions ahead of camps
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have an interesting quarterback situation in 2023 and chances are they will carry all three quarterbacks into the season.
If there is one thing the Miami Dolphins should have learned from last season is that you have to have reliable quarterbacks and more than one backup. This year the Dolphins will enter the 2023 season with Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson but they also added Mike White to replace to Teddy Bridgewater.
There isn't any real competition here. The dynamics are simple. Tua, White, Thompson in that order and it isn't going to likely change in camp.
Thompson led the the team to the playoffs beating the Jets late last season and he came close to knocking off the Bills in the playoffs but he still needs to time to develop. White is an end-all backup and he has had his struggles while with the Jets but it seems everyone struggles in New York.
The Dolphins can't afford to let Skylar go after camp and expect him to clear waivers. He won't. He has shown enough to other NFL teams that need QB help that he can play if needed and that means Miami will carry three QBs on their roster in 2023, as they should.