Miami Dolphins post NFL Draft 53 man roster predictions ahead of camps
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins running back room is going to be an easy predictive unit provided the team doesn't add anyone else this off-season...even if by trade.
While the Dalvin Cook talk won't die down, he isn't a member of the Dolphins yet and reality tells us not to bank on it either. If this happens, it won't happen until June at the earliest.
Miami may have to make that decision down the road but right now, Miami is making a decision that in reality, isn't very hard barring injuries.
De'Von Achane is the RB in waiting and will make the team. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr. will compete for the starting role but whichever player technically wins both will see significant playing time this year and both will make the roster.
After those three, the Dolphins will keep only one more RB and we have to assume that will be Salvon Ahmed as Myles Gaskin was rarely used in 2022 and spent most of his time inactive. It was mildly surprising that Gaskin re-signed with the Dolphins in 2023.
Behind the three of them is a competition at fullback where Alec Ingold will get the nod over John Lovett who spent 2022 on IR. Lovett could be a PS guy this year but I don't expect him to make a push for a roster spot.