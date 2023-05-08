Miami Dolphins post NFL Draft 53 man roster predictions ahead of camps
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins tight end situation is surprising given the fact Miami still has not addressed the position like many thought they would.
Durham Smythe is clearly the best tight end on the Miami Dolphins roster and the rest of the unit is made up of players with potential.
Behind Smythe, the best player is Eric Saubert who looks like he is ready to make a big leap in 2023. Saubert has a lot of upside and again, potential, but we haven't seen the best of what he can do as he was a situational player with the Broncos previously.
Tanner Conner is the 3rd tight end on the roster and should take step forward in 2023 but how big of a step remains to be seen. If Conner is not on the roster in 2023 it will be because of injury, or a big move that Miami makes between now and then to shore up the position with a veteran.
Finally, Elijah Higgins rounds our the group and as we said, it isn't a deep unit right now. Higgins will transition from WR to TE this year. He is built like a TE and has told the media he embraces the challenge of it but how much work will he get in to 2023? Actual playing time? Higgins could be waived and added to the PS or he could spend his weekends inactive on the 53 unless he blows the coaches away throughout the off-season.
The Dolphins will probably carry four tight ends but right now, I have to imagine of those four is not on the roster just yet.
3 - Quarterbacks
5 - RB/FB
4 - TEs