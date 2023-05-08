Miami Dolphins post NFL Draft 53 man roster predictions ahead of camps
By Brian Miller
If there is a unit on the Miami Dolphins roster than will be more fun to watch this off-season I don't know which one it would be. The WR group should be great viewing.
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the absolute locks to make the team and Braxton Berrios is as close to a lock without being one. Those three will make up the top portion of the roster that will likley carry six into the season.
The biggest question is Cedrick Wilson, Jr. who reportedly was on the trade block during the draft. MIami's comments that they were trying to "do right by Wilson" is a clear sign they would move on if they could. I think the do find a way to "move on".
In this prediction, I don't have Wilson in Miami by the start of training camp but is is a thin line prediction at best.
Taking the 4th spot on the roster will be Erik Ezukanma who the Dolphins believe will finally get the playbook down after spending most of last season inactive. It's too early to give up on Ezukanma just yet but a horrible off-season and no progression could force Miami's hands to cut him.
It will be interesting to see the competition between Chosen Anderson and River Cracraft. The final roster spot could come down to one of the two but I think they both make it and I think Anderson plays a bigger role in the offense this year than Wilson did for Miami last year.
Those are my six players making the WR unit this year. Anderson, Cracraft, Hill, Waddle, Berrios, an Ezukanma. But that comes with the caveat that Wilson is moved. If he is not, the final spot will be between Cracraft and Anderson.
3 - QBs
5 - RB/FB
4 - TEs
6 - WRs
Total - 18