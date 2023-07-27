3 potential mistakes Dolphins made this offseason
- Backup ordeal?
- An under-utilized position
- A massive contract restructure
By Ryan Heckman
Over the course of the 2023 offseason, the Miami Dolphins undoubtedly became a better football team.
The expectations for this season couldn't get much higher. There are some question marks that need to be answered, and if answered the way we'd like to see, then this team could compete for a Super Bowl.
But, with all of the future success likely in store, the Dolphins could have made some small mistakes this offseason. We list three of them, here.
1. Letting Teddy Bridgewater go in favor of Mike White
The Dolphins decided not to bring back Teddy Bridgwater as the backup quarterback, but instead signed veteran Mike White to take over that job. White is a capable spot-starter, even, but his lack of familiarity with the Dolphins is not ideal. It may have been smarter to hold onto Bridgewater for a few reasons.
Not that Bridgewater did exceptionally well last year in his limited time, but continuity counts for something. Bringing in yet another different backup quarterback to Tua Tagovailoa could get tiresome. There is something to be said about chemistry and establishing a precedent.
The Dolphins could have done that by keeping Bridgewater, knowing that he is familiar with the offense and his teammates. In case Tua were to go down, having a savvy veteran like Bridgewater who not only knows the offense and personnel, but has plenty of experience starting and winning over his career, could have been valuable.