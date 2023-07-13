Miami Dolphins pre-camp final predictions for wide receiver
By Brian Miller
Is there an offensive position that will be more exciting to watch this Miami Dolphins training camp than the wide receivers? Probably not.
If we are being honest, it is going to be very hard to not get excited about what the Miami Dolphins receivers could be this year. They are expected be one of the best WR units in the NFL but that doesn't mean training camp won't come with its own level of intrigue.
We know that Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are the two absolute locks on the Dolphins roster and we can say that Braxton Berrios will also likely be the number 3 lock given his special teams contributions.
We know that Erik Ezukanma will make the roster considering he has been with Miami for only a year and was drafted in 2022. That leaves several others vying for a roster spot and this could get interesting.
With no disrespect intended toward Daewood Davis, Braylon Sanders, Freddie Swain, and Chris Coleman, the final two roster spots will go to Cedrick Wilson, Jr., River Cracraft, or Robbie Chosen.
It would be surprising if the Dolphins kept more than six WRs. This is where the camp battles will become more interesting because all three could easily make the roster and you could argue that all three should.
It seems the Dolphins are set to keep Wilson despite the lack of production last season. Possibly due to his high salary hit if released, Wilson should be expected to be on the 53 and that will leave Miami choosing between Chosen and Cracraft.
This is a tough one to figure out, honestly. Chosen has the experience and could be an exceptional find on the free agent market but Cracraft knows the system and does everything asked of him without question, unlike Chosen. So who lands that final spot?
Predictions
- Tyreek Hill
- Braxton Berrios
- Jaylen Waddle
- Erik Ezukanma
- Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
- Robbie Chosen
Overall, Chosen Anderson/Robbie Anderson whatever his name actually is these days has more upside to help the team immediately and should Miami lose one of their top three WRs, Chosen is the guy that has been in that role previously and can step and handle it. Cracraft is good but he isn't someone you can rely upon for an outside role in the case of injury.