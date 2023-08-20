Miami Dolphins preseason game 2 offensive players ups and downs
The Miami Dolphins have played game two of the preseason leaving one more to go, an off week, final cuts, and well, then the let's go baby start to 2023. Here is who is trending up, down, and just showing off
By Brian Miller
With the 2nd game now behind the Miami Dolphins we are starting to get a better look at the positional battles and while some are not decided yet and others are clear, for others it is starting to heat up.
Running backs
Chris Brooks is making it look easy. If there is a path to the 53, Brooks is on it. He looked good week one and again in week two. We should get a good look at him in week 3 as he makes a case for a roster spot.
Myles Gaskin looked good in week one but in week two he didn't register a carry or a reception. That isn't good for a player trying to climb the depth chart and make the team. Gaskin is a long shot right now given his use last year and despite a good PS week one, it isn't looking good after week two.
Salvon Ahmed continues to show his value to the team. He rushed for 99 yards on 12 carries and added four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown on Saturday afternoon. It's hard to see Ahmed not make the team and his chances continue to improve each week.
De'Von Achane is trending down this week but not for performance. Achane hurt his shoulder on Saturday.
Wide Receivers
Braxton Berrios is a fantastic route runner and you don't need a few reps in a preseason game to prove it. Berrios caught three passes and one touchdown. He is quick off the line, quick in his cuts, and runs very well after the catch. He is showing off his ability and after his TD, he showed off with a little head bob and quick strut.
Robbie Chosen was expected to make a big push for the final roster spot of the WR unit but so far he is being outplayed by River Cracraft who continues to make the most of his opportunities. At this point, Chosen isn't a lock for the 53. He was only targeted once on Saturday.
Erik Ezukanma has come around and gotten back into his preseason role of being reliable. Hopefully 2023 will see him on the field. He has looked good over the last two weeks.
Cedrick Wilson isn't popping big numbers and he won't this time of year but the Dolphins are paying him $8 million to play this year. He needs to do better and if the preseason is any indication, he is finding his role.
Tight End
There isn't much to talk about with the tight ends. They are all doing what they are supposed to do in this offensive system. Block and catch the occasional ball.
Offensive line
Miami rushed for 205 yards and you don't do that if your offensive line is playing like garbage. On Saturday, the were playing good football but there are still mistakes being made. The Dolphins have to be better picking up the stunts. The Oline gave up 2 sacks against the Texans and there was plenty of pressure on the Dolphins QBs but they did improve and that, as a unit, is something to be thankful for.