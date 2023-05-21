Miami Dolphins preseason schedule shows we are getting closer to seasons return
By Brian Miller
The NFL schedule was released for the 2023 season earlier this month but so was the preseason schedule and Miami Dolphins fans are taking note because it is a return to football.
Miami will kickoff the exhibition season on August 11th against the Atlanta Falcons in Miami. The game is scheduled for 7 pm.
On Saturday, August 19th, Miami will travel to Houston to play the Texans and will return to Florida the final week of preseason to play the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
The team has not released their training camp schedule yet. They haven't indicated when the offiicial report day is either but typically it begins for rookies in the 3rd week of July with veterans reporting a week later. This year should follow the same path.
Dolphins fans, obviously, are trying to enjoy their summer months but football is always on their minds. On social media, some fans are already starting to complain or at the very least wonder where the news about the team is.
This is of course in jest but the Dolphins have completed one session of OTA workouts and are currently heading toward another. They will continue off and on through May.
Miami will begin their next session on Monday and wrap it on Tuesday. They will have another session on May 25th and then again on the 30th and 31st before their final OTA on June 2nd. The team will then break for the rest of June and most of July.
Keep checking back throughout the summer as we don't take the summer off! We will cover interesting history pieces as well as a full compliment of player profiles and 2023 season previews for the players as well as predictions for the roster.