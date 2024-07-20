Which members of the Miami Dolphins are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
The Miami Dolphins' Hall of Fame list has a little bit of something for everyone.
The Baby Boomers have Larry Csonka and Don Shula, Gen X has Dan Marino and Cris Carter, and Millennials have Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, and Junior Seau. It's a great walk through the history of the league, and just goes to show how much talent has come through South Beach at one point or another.
Here's the full list of former Dolphins players enshrined in Canton.
NAME
POSITION/TITLE
YEAR INDUCTED
Bobby Beathard
Contributor
2018
Nick Buoniconti
LB
2001
Cris Carter
WR
2013
Larry Csonka
HB/FB
1987
Bob Griese
QB
1990
Jimmy Johnson
HC
2020
Jim Langer
OL/C
1987
Larry Little
OL/G
1993
Dan Marino
QB
2005
Junior Seau
LB
2015
Don Shula
HC
1997
Dwight Stephenson
OL/C
1998
Jason Taylor
DE/DL
2017
Thurman Thomas
HB/FB
2007
Zach Thomas
LB
2023
Paul Warfield
WR
1983
George Young
Contributor
2020
It's well documented who the Dolphins already have in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but what about guys who are the next-in-line?
After Zach Thomas, there's a bit of a gap in terms of Miami putting together good teams, but there are a handful of guys who could have an argument when the dust settles on their careers. Here are a few names to keep an eye on over the next couple years.
Tyreek Hill
Hill has over 10,000 receiving yards, 76 touchdowns, and a Super Bowl ring in eight years with the Chiefs and Dolphins.
He's made the Pro Bowl every season of his career, has five First Team All-Pro nods, and has finished in the Top 10 of MVP voting twice. He led the league in receiving yards (1799) last season, and got pretty close to Calvin Johnson's single-season record. He says his goal is to be the first 2,000-yard receiver, and while that certainly wouldn't make or break his candidacy, it'd be an interesting footnote. He'll get in.
Jalen Ramsey
Ramsey's an interesting case because, at first mention, he seems like a lock to get in. He's one of – if not the – most recognizable players of his era, has multiple Super Bowl rings, and has made the Pro Bowl seven times in eight seasons.
There were times with both the Jaguars and the Rams where he looked like one of the most dominant defensive players in the league – and his three First Team All Pro nods definitely don't hurt his case. Weirdly enough, his Pro Football Reference HOF monitor (56.4) isn't all that close to the average HOF DB (98.2). And the last couple years haven't been super kind to Ramsey, who will turn 30 this season.
If he can have a late-career resurgence in Miami, he'll probably get in – but it doesn't feel like a lock right now.
Calais Campbell
He hasn't played a snap of football for the Dolphins yet, but it counts! In Year 17, Campbell's still playing as well as ever – he finished last season with the most sacks he's had (6.5) in any season since 2019. He basically doesn't miss games (244 for his career), has 105.5 career sacks, and has made multiple All-Pro teams.
And yeah, no one will ever refer to him as "Dolphins Hall of Famer Calais Campbell," but if he gets in, put one on the board for Miami.