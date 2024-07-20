Phin Phanatic
Which members of the Miami Dolphins are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

By Cameron Ellis

The Miami Dolphins' Hall of Fame list has a little bit of something for everyone.

The Baby Boomers have Larry Csonka and Don Shula, Gen X has Dan Marino and Cris Carter, and Millennials have Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, and Junior Seau. It's a great walk through the history of the league, and just goes to show how much talent has come through South Beach at one point or another.

Here's the full list of former Dolphins players enshrined in Canton.

NAME

POSITION/TITLE

YEAR INDUCTED

Bobby Beathard

Contributor

2018

Nick Buoniconti

LB

2001

Cris Carter

WR

2013

Larry Csonka

HB/FB

1987

Bob Griese

QB

1990

Jimmy Johnson

HC

2020

Jim Langer

OL/C

1987

Larry Little

OL/G

1993

Dan Marino

QB

2005

Junior Seau

LB

2015

Don Shula

HC

1997

Dwight Stephenson

OL/C

1998

Jason Taylor

DE/DL

2017

Thurman Thomas

HB/FB

2007

Zach Thomas

LB

2023

Paul Warfield

WR

1983

George Young

Contributor

2020

It's well documented who the Dolphins already have in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but what about guys who are the next-in-line?

After Zach Thomas, there's a bit of a gap in terms of Miami putting together good teams, but there are a handful of guys who could have an argument when the dust settles on their careers. Here are a few names to keep an eye on over the next couple years.

Tyreek Hill

Hill has over 10,000 receiving yards, 76 touchdowns, and a Super Bowl ring in eight years with the Chiefs and Dolphins.

He's made the Pro Bowl every season of his career, has five First Team All-Pro nods, and has finished in the Top 10 of MVP voting twice. He led the league in receiving yards (1799) last season, and got pretty close to Calvin Johnson's single-season record. He says his goal is to be the first 2,000-yard receiver, and while that certainly wouldn't make or break his candidacy, it'd be an interesting footnote. He'll get in.

Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey's an interesting case because, at first mention, he seems like a lock to get in. He's one of – if not the – most recognizable players of his era, has multiple Super Bowl rings, and has made the Pro Bowl seven times in eight seasons.

There were times with both the Jaguars and the Rams where he looked like one of the most dominant defensive players in the league – and his three First Team All Pro nods definitely don't hurt his case. Weirdly enough, his Pro Football Reference HOF monitor (56.4) isn't all that close to the average HOF DB (98.2). And the last couple years haven't been super kind to Ramsey, who will turn 30 this season.

If he can have a late-career resurgence in Miami, he'll probably get in – but it doesn't feel like a lock right now.

Calais Campbell

He hasn't played a snap of football for the Dolphins yet, but it counts! In Year 17, Campbell's still playing as well as ever – he finished last season with the most sacks he's had (6.5) in any season since 2019. He basically doesn't miss games (244 for his career), has 105.5 career sacks, and has made multiple All-Pro teams.

And yeah, no one will ever refer to him as "Dolphins Hall of Famer Calais Campbell," but if he gets in, put one on the board for Miami.

