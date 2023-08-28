Miami Dolphins pursuit of Jonathan Taylor gets hotter with new reports but nothing imminent
The Miami Dolphins must really want Jonathan Taylor because they are continuing their pursuit of the star running back and don't appear to be backing off.
By Brian Miller
Jonathan Taylor is still a member of the Colts. The self-imposed trade deadline by the Colts is coming quickly, Tuesday. The Miami Dolphins are not, apparently, backing down in their attempts to land the running back.
Over the last several days, we have learned that the Chicago Bears are no longer interested in adding Taylor. We learned that Taylor's agent has given enough to social media hounds to think they want Miami to be the landing spot.
Now, a day out from the "deadline" we are hearing some new and interesting rumors.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald originally has reported that the Dolphins first offer was a fair one and now he is saying that the Dolphins have upped their offer as well or at least has given more options to the Colts.
The news comes on the heels of a report from Stephen Holder of ESPN who, as seen in the Tweet (X) above, is saying that a 2nd team has entered the picture.
That is possible. Another team could have waited out the weekend to see what other teams may have interest so they don't get into a bidding war. It's a dangerous route to take if a team truly wanted Taylor because a trade could have happened, but for that 2nd team, it didnt'.
Now the question is whether or not there is another team involved at all. It is not unusual for a team to float the presence of another interested party in the hopes of driving up the compensation.
We can look at this in three ways if we want to be honest with ourselves.
1: The Colts do indeed have more than the Dolphins interested in making a trade.
2: The Colts are floating another team to increase Miami's offer. If this is the case, the Colts are not content in keeping Taylor though they have said they are. By trying to get Miami to come back with something more, they are telling everyone they have no interest in re-signing him or keeping him. It's a simple and sometimes effective tactic.
3: The Dolphins really want Taylor or they would have already backed out and not continued their pursuit of the trade. The fact Jackson is reporting Miami has made multiple offers is telling and that brings us right back to the "We like our RB room". No, you don't. You are just content with it.
If a trade is going to happen, it will likely come down to late Tuesday when teams will need to be down to their final 53 man roster. For both the Dolphins and the Colts, getting a deal done now or by the end of today, would help both team formulate their roster ahead of the 2023 season.
