Miami Dolphins put Nik Needham on Physically Unable to Perform list because he should be!
Training camp is coming up quick but one player that will not be on the field when the Miami Dolphins take it next week, is Nik Needham.
By Brian Miller
For those worried about Needham's future, there is no reason to. The Miami Dolphins and any fans that have been paying attention throughout the arduous off-season know that Needham was never going to be ready for training camp.
In week 6 last year, Needham pulled up after rupturing his Achilles and missed the rest of the season. He was able to return to the practice field, on his own and has been doing light running according to some reports on social media but the Dolphins have no need to rush him back or even practice him with the rest of the team.
Miami has a deep secondary and can afford to wait it out with Needham who could easily start the season on the PuP list and get activated later in the season which would give the Dolphins a fresh set of legs in the secondary.
Needham has become a reliable corner who can play both inside and outside in coverage. With the additions of Jalen Ramsey and Cam Smith, the Dolphins don't need him as much as they did last season when he went down.
In addition to Needham, the Dolphins placed CB Ethan Bonner on the active/non-football list. It wasn't clear what injury Bonner had suffered but it was not related to the Dolphins as the designation points out.
Bonner is a long shot to make the roster in 2023 but could use the reps to make Miami have a reason to add him to the practice squad.