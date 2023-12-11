Miami Dolphins racing toward 5,000 and 2,000 yards and they may get it
The Miami Dolphins are on the verge of doing something no other team in NFL history has ever done and it may just happen.
By Brian Miller
When the 2023 NFL season ends, the Miami Dolphins may do something no other team in history has done. Mainly because no one has ever had 2,000 yards receiving.
The race is on for several Miami Dolphins players in what could be a historical finish to the season. Miami is on the verge of seeing their QB hit a top mark, their WR hit a historical mark, and an RB hit another milestone.
Raheem Mostert's run toward 1,000 yards and where he stands right now.
Mostert is going to at least challenge a couple of Dolphins' season rushing records. He may not reach them but he might just come close. Currently, Mostert is 172 yards away from reaching 1,000 on the season.
With his 14 rushing touchdowns, Mostert is only two behind Ricky Williams' 2002 mark of 16 rushing scores. He could potentially tie or even take the lead this week in Miami against the Titans. That record is within reach.
Mostert would need a miracle to catch Williams' single-season rushing yardage record for the Dolphins. He is 1,025 yards behind him with five games to go. Williams' record is safe.
Tryeek Hill continues to push toward his goal of 2,000 yards. Here is where he stands now.
With five games remaining, Hill has 1,481 yards receiving and needs only 519 yards to reach 2,000. He has five games left and while it won't be easy, it is definitely within reach. Averaging 104 yards per game will get him there but defenses are going to scheme to keep him from putting up those numbers and that is what could hold him back.
With 12 TDs on the season, Hill is closing in on the Mark Clayton single-season receiving TD mark of 18 set in 1984. Hill has five games to catch six more TDs to tie that mark.
Tua Tagovailoa could reach 5,000 yards passing this year and it will be close.
Tua currently has 3,457 yards passing and is 1,543 yards from 5,000. He would need to average 309 yards per game to reach the 5K mark. While not impossible, it is going to be close. A couple of big games that could put him over 400 yards would make this a reality.
Hitting 5,000 yards is not something that is done every year in the NFL although it happens far more now than it used to. Dan Marino, in 1984, threw for 5,084 yards, an NFL record at the time, and the first player to ever reach that number.
If Tua hits 5K this year he will join elite company.
5,000 yards passing in a season has happened only 15 times in NFL history. Marino was the first and Patrick Mahomes was the last. He did it last season. Of those 15, Drew Brees did it 5 times, Tom Brady 2, and Mahomes twice. The record is 5,477 set by Peyton Manning in 2013.