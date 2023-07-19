Miami Dolphins RB & WR groups top speed ratings in Madden 24
The Miami Dolphins offense is known as a track team. The Madden 24 ratings agree. Five of the top 20 players in terms of speed ratings play for the Dolphins.
By Brady Vernon
It's no secret that the Miami Dolphins' offense has been labeled as a track team. And as the Madden 24 ratings continue to roll out, the video game agrees as you'll find numerous Dolphin running backs and wide receivers at the top.
Tyreek Hill headlines the entire league. Hill, one of eight players in the game with a 98 overall rating or above, is the lone player with a 99-speed rating. Only three players have a speed rating of 98 or 99. Hill, fellow Dolphin Jaylen Waddle and Detriot Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams. Chosen Anderson isn't far behind with a 95-speed rating.
Speaking of a 95-speed rating, there are only two running backs that are seen to be that fast; Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane. The two home run threats are the two fastest running backs in the game with a 95-speed rating, the highest for anyone at the position.
Overall, there are 21 players in the preseason ratings that have a speed rating of 95 or higher. The Dolphins have the most as Hill, Waddle, Anderson, Mostert and Achane all are in that group.
For all Madden players, hitting that huge play and devastating your opponent is one of the best moments while controlling your favorite team. Although, if you're a player looking to have fun with any team, the Dolphins certainly should be a pick for you. Imagine any play throwing it deep to Hill or Waddle or taking a screen to the house with Mostert and Achane. And for us Dolphin fans, we hope that's what it looks like in reality.