Miami Dolphins: Re-sign or let go? A look at each impending free agent
The Miami Dolphins have decisions to make this offseason that will include re-signing impending FAs as well as letting others walk.
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier and his staff should be waist-deep into their evaluation processes of the Miami Dolphins' in-house impending free agents. In fact, they should be shoulder deep.
Free agency is going to arrive quickly for the NFL. The Super Bowl is over and the NFL will turn the calendar in mid-March to 2024. Between now and the start of free agency, teams will start using franchise and transition tags, they will start re-signing free agents, and they will be ready for departures.
In Miami, there will be nearly 24 players potentially walking out the door. For the simple purpose of continuity alone, the Dolphins cannot allow all of them to leave, and rest assured they will do what they can to keep those they want and can afford.
Before free agency arrives, the Dolphins will need to trim nearly $51 million in cap room but that number for working purposes may be more than $150 million. That has to occur before decisions are made on the free agents, then, the Dolphins have to decide who will stay and who will go.
Christian Wilkins
Ideally, Wilkins will stay. The Dolphins should want him to stay and if they want to send the proper message to the team that hard work and a team-first mentality is rewarded, then Wilkins is the guy to hand the money to. The problem is Grier has already established a price in his head for Wilkins and it may take something Earth-shattering to make him budge. Grier likes to spend money on cornerbacks but when it comes to rewarding the right players with big numbers, well, we will see this off-season.
Re-sign or walk? Wilkins 100% is a player that should be re-signed. Prediction, the Dolphins will let him test the market and then look to see if they can match the offer. It will come down to the two-day tampering period. I think Wilkins remains with the Dolphins.