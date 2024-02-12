Miami Dolphins: Re-sign or let go? A look at each impending free agent
The Miami Dolphins have decisions to make this offseason that will include re-signing impending FAs as well as letting others walk.
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins may be the biggest name on the Miami Dolphins free agent impending list but he isn't the only one that Chris Grier needs to address with importance.
Robert Hunt - Hunt has been the most consistent offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins since he was drafted. He deserves an extension but will he be given a new contract?
What worries me about Hunt is that the Dolphins opted to give Austin Jackson an extension in 2023 instead of Hunt. Both players would be eligible for free agency in 2024. The fact Miami opted to get a Jackson deal done over the far more consistent Hunt could mean Grier doesn't see the value in Hunt. Then again, Grier has never truly put a premium on guards during his time with the Dolphins as GM.
Hunt is going to make good money this year whether from the Dolphins or someone else.
Re-sign or let walk? Hunt is absolutely worth re-signing. Prediction, I think Hunt will sign elsewhere come March unless the Dolphins get him under contract soon. The closer they get to free agency, the more money Hunt's agents are going to hear about with the market. Grier might look to change the offensive line completely, except Jackson, and that may include Robert Hunt.
Raekwon Davis - Let him walk. The Dolphins may have no choice but to re-sign him if Wilkins leaves but allowing Davis to test the market may help negotiations for an extension with Miami. I would let him test the market and then see if it fits with what his team's value may be.