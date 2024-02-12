Miami Dolphins: Re-sign or let go? A look at each impending free agent
The Miami Dolphins have decisions to make this offseason that will include re-signing impending FAs as well as letting others walk.
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins now have to make decision on support players and a few other starters.
Braxton Berrios - Re-sign him. Berrios was supposed to bring a big change to the Dolphins' special teams but Danny Crossman's horrible coaching did no favors for a player who shined with the Jets.
Prediction: Berrios will sign a 2-year deal.
Isaiah Wynn - Let him walk. He looked good when he was healthy and Chris Grier likes to play it cheap with the Oline. Miami needs better but I think Wynn is re-signed for a low-end one-year deal.
Nik Needham - Re-sign him. Needham has done a lot of good things for the Dolphins and has played his heart out. Under Anthony Weaver, he may get a chance to shine. I think Needham never really got a chance under Vic Fangio in 2023 and coming off his injury didn't help. Needham won't be expensive but he brings continuity to the defense, is respected and liked in the locker room, and has a team-oriented mentality that is unselfish. He may not be perfect but he gives 100% when he is on the field. Needham is coachable and Weaver could bring a lot more out of him.
DeShon Elliot - Re-sign him. Elliot provided the Dolphins with a heavy hitting safety that complimented Jevon Holland well. He won't be expensive and should land a two-year deal as it is unlikely he signs a one-year contract.