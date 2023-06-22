Miami Dolphins release fan attendance schedule for 2023 training camp sessions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have released their 2023 training camp schedule for fans and it reminds us that the return of football is just around the corner.
Miami's 2023 training camp sessions will begin in July and Miami fans can attend practice sessions starting on Sunday July 30th. In all, 10 sessions will be open to the public including a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium as well as joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their pre-season game.
Sunday, July 30 10:30 a.m.
Monday, July 31 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, August 1 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, August 3 10:30 a.m.
Friday, August 4 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, August 5 11 a.m.
Tuesday, August 8 10 a.m.
Wednesday, August 9 10 a.m.
Wednesday, August 23 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, August 24 10:30 a.m.
Friday - August 4th will be a special practice open only to season ticket holders. On Saturday, the 5th, the scrimmage at Hard Rock will take place. August 8th and 9th will be joint sessions with the Falcons.
Tickets are required to attend practices but those tickets are free. They are first-come, first-serve and you can get your tickets by visiting MiamiDolphins.com. Tickets will become available on July 6th, 2023.
Remember that the Dolphins will also hold a team "garage sale" that will benefit the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Food trucks and "theme days" will also be held on fan attendance days. Please remember to call the Dolphins team store prior to heading to any of the practices in case weather forces cancellations or changes.
While the Dolphins do try and adhere to their posted schedule, practice sessions can change at any time.
Miami players will likely report to camp in mid-July based on their veteran status.