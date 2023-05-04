Miami Dolphins release jersey numbers for their rookie draft class
The Miami Dolphins may not have their draft class under contract yet but the new guys who will be participating in rookie mini camp soon, now have their uniform numbers.
The Dolphins have assigned the new uniforms but I wouldn't expect a whole bunch of new sales given the fact that none of them are day one picks.
- 2nd round - Cam Smith - CB - 24
- 3rd round - De'Von Achane - RB - 28
- 6th round - Elijah Higgins - TE - 84
- 7th round - Ryan Hayes - OL - 76
Smith will wear the number that was worn by Byron Jones. Jones has yet to be released officially. He will be released on June 1st but the Dolphins are not wasting time giving out his number.
For Smith, he will wear the number that another Dolphins CB used to wear by the same name. Sean Smith wore it from 2009-2012. Other notables in Miami history include Delvin Williams, Tebucky Jones, and Sammy Knight.
For Achane, he will take a number that was last worn by Duke Johnson in 2021 and has been worn by Nolan Carroll, Don McNeal, Travis Minor, and Bobby McCain.
Higgins will wear a number with a pretty good history. Chris Chambers, Troy Drayton, Bruce Hardy, and Bill Stanfill all wore 84. It was last worn by the short-lived Hunter Long.
Finally, Hayes will wear a number that was previously worn by Brandon Albert. Interestingly enough, no players has worn 76 more than four seasons. Two players wore it for four years, Steve Clark starting in 1982 and and Tom Toth starting in 1986. The last player to wear it was in 2019, Evan Boehm for one season.