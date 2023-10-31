Miami Dolphins remain at the top of the AFC East with a big game ahead in week 9
The AFC East is going to get very interesting as the season heads into part two of 2023 but the Miami Dolphins still remain at the time.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins beat the Patriots on Sunday, they stayed on top of the AFC East but a big week ahead awaits for the number one team in the division.
Miami's victory over the Patriots was the 6th win over the Patriots with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. He hasn't lost to New England in his pro career and no other QB has a better record against Bill Belichick.
The Patriots loss drops them to 2-6 on the season, the worst start in Patriots history since 2000. The Patriots don't have many answers. After beating the Bills a week earlier, they didn't have any answers for Miami's offense.
The 31-17 score was a wide margin of victory but in the 4th the Patriots started to climb back in before Miami took over for good.
The Dolphins will play in Germany against the Chiefs on Sunday while the Patriots will host the Washington Commanders.
Buffalo Bills - 5-3
It took another late-game effort on Thursday night for the Bills to seal a victory. It is their third game in a row that they either lost (New England) or almost lost (New York Giants). The Bills, who looked like a runaway favorite in the East when they pounded the Dolphins in week four, suddenly don't look so intimidating.
Buffalo beat a Tampa Bay team that played well enough to win but they couldn't close the deal in the end. Bills fans are laughing at the no-call pass interference on the final Hail Mary play that saw them holding Tampa WRs.
The Bills will next play the Bengals on Sunday night. The Bengals have won four in a row after starting slow.
New York Jets - 4-3
The Jets get a home game against the Chargers next Monday night. This past week, they needed every second of their game, literally, to beat the Giants. A last-second field goal put the game into overtime and the Jets were able to walk away with a big win to keep pace in the division.