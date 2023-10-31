Miami Dolphins remain quiet as trades blow up around the NFL
It appears that the Miami Dolphins will stand with the roster they have as the NFL trade deadline looms. Meanwhile, other trades are being made.
By Brian Miller
So far, the Miami Dolphins have been very quiet in regard to making moves at the NFL trade deadline. There is a little bit of time left but Miami fans shouldn't expect anything special if anything at all.
Around the NFL, trades are starting to be made.
- Vikings - Cardinals - The Vikings are trading for QB Josh Dobbs. It's a low-risk trade.
- Vikings - Jaguars - The Vikings traded G Ezra Cleveland to the Jags for a 6th round pick
- Commanders - Bears - Washington traded DE Montez Sweat to the Bears for a 2nd round pick.
- Commanders - 49ers - Washington traded former 2nd overall pick Chase Young to the 49ers for a 3rd round pick.
So far, the Dolphins are not getting involved and it is likely to stay this way. There are several reasons why the Dolphins are likely to sit out the frenzy.
Salary cap - the players mentioned above are all in either contract years or want new deals. Cleveland and Young are both impending free agents after the 2023 season. The Dolphins are not in a good position with their salary cap and adding a half-year rental for a draft pick isn't something Chris Grier likes to do.
Compensation - The comp for the trades isn't that high given who the players are but again, draft capital is something Grier is trying to rebuild.
Roster - The Dolphins like their roster and have several players ready to come back in the coming weeks from IR. When that happens, they will need to trim the roster to make room and that creates a dilemma for Mike McDaniel and Grier. Adding big trades only makes that more of a problem.
Will the Dolphins make any trades? Chances are they will not. Miami is in Germany getting ready for a big game against the Chiefs and with the deadline this afternoon, it is hard to see the Dolphins sending anyone out of Miami and for the reasons above, not bringing anyone in.