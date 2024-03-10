Miami Dolphins remaining in-house free agents don't include many must re-sign players
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins started bringing back core players to the roster ahead of free agency but there is still work to do with the roster.
Free agency will begin on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. but teams can start negotiating new contracts with impending free agents as early as 12 noon on Monday. Miami has a lot of roster moves to make before that opening day of legal tampering.
Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell will return for another season with the Dolphins. Both have been given extensions for at least another year. Campbell and Needham provide special teams and secondary depth. In the case of Needham, who barely played under Vic Fangio, Miami has a quality 2nd team player who can step in at both boundary and nickel corner if needed.
But what about the rest of the impending free agents that at one point totaled close to half the Dolphins' roster?
The Dolphins added quite a few players to the list. Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Cedrick Wison, and Xavien Howard were all released or will be released officially on Wednesday. Miami has to make a decision on Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Robert Hunt.
That brings us to the rest of the impending free agents.
DeShon Elliot - Miami should get him back under contract. He played well and shouldn't cost more than Miami can afford.
Salvon Ahmed - Ahmed is a vet minimum player, maybe a little more at best. The Dolphins could bring him back and cut Jeff Wilson in a move that would save the Dolphins nearly $3 million.
Kendall Lamm - Lamm provided good depth and when he was asked to start in place of Armstead, he did well. He won't be expensive.
Braxton Berrios - I like Berrios and think he should be re-signed but I don't think Danny Crossman knows how to use him properly.
Robert Jones - Another depth player who started at guard last year. If Miami doesn't add him it is a good indication they are looking toward the market or draft for his replacement.
River Cracraft - Cracraft is a solid WR for what he is asked to do. Cheap and knows the syste. I would expect another one-year deal.
From these players, it becomes murkier for others.
Brandon Jones, Raekwon Davis, and Connor Williams will likely hit the market. Williams won't see action in free agency until he gets closer to being healthy. Miami also needs to decide on Justin Bethel and Isaiah Wynn who could be brought back with low contracts.