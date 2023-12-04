Miami Dolphins rise in the AFC East while the Patriots and Jets hit new lows
The Miami Dolphins hold the AFC East in the palm of their hands after gaining a big 3-game lead in the divsion on Sunday.
By Brian Miller
After week 13 concluded on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins found themselves with a three-game cushion in the AFC East and top seed in the AFC.
Entering week 13, the Dolphins held a 2.5-game lead over the Buffalo Bills. On Sunday, that lead improved to a full three-game lead with the Bills on their bye week. With five games left in the 2023 regular season, the Dolphins hold a big lead but not an insurmountable one.
Miami's magic number is now down to 3.
In the AFC, the Dolphins went to bed Sunday night holding the number one seed in the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Packers and dropped to 8-4. One game behind Miami.
The Dolphins and Ravens are both 9-3 and on a collision course in three weeks. The Jaguars, 8-3 will play Monday night.
While the Dolphins rolled over the Commanders, the other two AFC East teams hit new lows on Sunday.
In New York, the Jets took on the Atlanta Falcons and managed to score 8 points. Two of those came on a safety and the other six on two field goals. The Jets offense is absolutely atrocious and Aaron Rodgers is not going to fix that. With the loss on Sunday, the talk of Rodgers returning in a few weeks is probably not going to happen or at least it shouldn't.
While the Jets' offense was playing at their typically bad level, the Patriots' offense was simply non-existent. The Patriots hosted the L.A. Chargers and while their defense managed to keep Justin Herbert firmly on the ground, the offense couldn't do anything.
New England didn't score a single point as they dropped to 2-10. You have to wonder if Bill Belichick is even trying at this point. The addition of Bill O'Brien has done nothing to help their offense. Mac Jones could end up being the worst pick in Belichick's history but then again, he didn't even play on Sunday. Bailey Zappe is the starter in New England now but the results are the same.
The Patriots managed just 109 yards passing on the day but did run for 148. The defense kept the game close allowing only two field goals. Yes, you read that correctly. Justin Herber managed just two scoring drives and was held to 212 yards and no touchdowns.
Next week the Miami Dolphins will host the Tennessee Titans while the Patriots will visit the Steelers on Thursday night football. That should be a joy to watch. The Jets will host the surging Houston Texans and the Bills will play the Chiefs in Kansas City.