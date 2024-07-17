Miami Dolphins rival already swung and missed with a Brandon Aiyuk trade
The heart of the offseason frenzy may be over, but there are still some big-name players who could end up with new homes. The list includes stud wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has officially requested a trade away from the San Francisco 49ers. What a mess.
Aiyuk has been eyeing a monster extension from the team, but Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch aren't ready to blink. As it turns out, several teams have already tried to trade for him, with the list including the New England Patriots. According to Josina Anderson, SF quickly told New England to take a hike. Talk about a major swing and miss for New England.
The Patriots were reportedly turned down for a Brandon Aiyuk trade by the 49ers
New England is in a major rebuild, as fans are hoping that the front office can do whatever is necessary to get them back to a high level. So far, life after Tom Brady has been a total nightmare for them - can't say we're going to complain about that!
New England was rough to watch in 2023, with its play ultimately leading to the No. 3 overall pick and quarterback Drake Maye. Bringing in a standout WR like Aiyuk would surely be massive for Maye and the offense as a whole, but SF isn't going to let the team have him.
This is certainly great news for the Miami Dolphins. While there's still some contract drama due to the issues with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, general manager Chris Grier has had a pretty dang impressive offseason. One of his latest moves was signing Odell Beckham Jr., which is still being celebrated in South Florida.
Miami is looking like a serious contender to win the AFC East and then go on a deep postseason push. The opposite can be said about the Patriots, as many analysts believe they'll be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dolphins fans wouldn't mind seeing that one bit, and they're surely relieved that Aiyuk, for now, isn't headed to a divisional foe.