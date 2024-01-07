Miami Dolphins rival, Bill Belichick, headlines the NFL coaching Black Monday rumors
Black Monday is a day away and several NFL head coaches could be out of work. One is Bill Belichick the Dolphin's big rival.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be focusing on the 2023 season playoffs on Monday, the Patriots may begin a new head coaching search.
Rumors have been circulating for weeks that the Patriots and Belichick will "mutually part ways" when their season ends. Some rumors are far less surprising, Ron Rivera being out in Washington after 4 seasons. Now, there are those who see Belichick heading to Washington.
Belichick doesn't seem to want to stop coaching. In fact, he is chasing Don Shula's all-time win record and in reality, is the only coach in position to do so.
Shula finished his coaching career with 328 wins. George Halas is 2nd with 318 and then comes Belichick who is at 302. The Patriots have not had a good season and if Belichick does leave, he isn't likely to retire considering he is so close.
If the Patriots do split with the 6 time Super Bowl winner there have been some rumblings that Josh McDaniels may get a 3rd head coaching job and former Dolphins HC Brian Flores has also been rumored to be a potential candidate.
Today, Belichick will face the Jets to wrap up the 2023 season. The Jets have not beaten the Patriots since 2015, an overtime victory that snapped another 3-game losing streak. It would be a fitting send off for Belichick if his final game with the Patriots snapped an incredibly long losing streak by the Jets.
Has Belichick lost his "Patriot-way" or was he never really as good as he was built up to be considering his success came with Tom Brady at the helm? That will be debated but will never really matter. If Belichick leaves New England, it will end an era of longevity that rarely exists in the NFL anymore and may never again.
As for Belichick's quest for Shula's record, it has been reported over the last couple of years that he wants to own the record and retirement will wait until he does. With 26 more wins needed, it likely won't be in New England.