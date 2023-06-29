3 difficult roster decisions Dolphins must make before Week 1
The 2023 Miami Dolphins should be even better, but they'll face tough decisions this summer
By Ryan Heckman
Does Cam Smith get forced into action due to draft capital spent?
Going into the 2023 NFL Draft, one of the better second-round cornerback prospects was Cam Smith out of South Carolina. Some outlets even questioned whether he could sneak into the first round due to his pure, physical traits.
At 6-foot-1, boasting an 11'2" broad jump and running a 4.43 in his 40-yard dash, Smith is everything you'd want in an NFL corner, physically speaking. With the 20th selection in the second round, it would have been silly for the Dolphins not to take him.
But, with Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard already cemented on the outside, how does Smith get on the field? Having played some slot in college, too, that's an option for Smith.
But, Kader Kohou currently occupies that spot and he played extremely well last year, for the most part. Coming up with 10 passes defended as an undrafted free agent and being rated on the positive end via Pro Football Focus, you couldn't have asked for more from a kid like him.
So, does Smith get forced into action because of how highly he was drafted and the talent he possesses? If so, what do the Dolphins do with Kohou? This is something the team is going to have to navigate this summer and before Week 1 kicks off.