3 difficult roster decisions Dolphins must make before Week 1
The 2023 Miami Dolphins should be even better, but they'll face tough decisions this summer
By Ryan Heckman
To take advantage of new quarterback rule, or not?
Last year, the Dolphins started the season with three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, and it's a good thing they did. Keeping Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson, the Dolphins saw all three of them wind up playing meaningful football in 2022.
Of course, we all know about Tua's situation. The multiple concussions were scary, and at one point his career came into question. Thankfully, he appears on track to be healthy this year and is taking extra precautions to protect himself.
Still, it would be wise for the Dolphins to take advantage of the new rule and continue with what they've done, keeping three quarterbacks on the roster, especially because on game day it gives them an extra roster spot to use to their advantage.
The Dolphins are fortunate to have a veteran in Mike White who can step in at any moment and give them a good chance to win football games, and Thompson was thrown into the fire last year as a rookie and gained some valuable experience.
The Dolphins are one of a few teams that should absolutely keep three quarterbacks, and I think they will.