4 Dolphins players under pressure in 2nd preseason game
By Ryan Heckman
3. Erik Ezukanma, WR
The Dolphins' passing attack is going to be up there in terms of the tops in all of football, so long as Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy. This is due in large part from having so many weapons at wide receiver. Of course, Tua gets to throw the ball to maybe the best duo in football, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Aside those two, the Dolphins have slot wide receiver Braxton Berrios. From there, Miami could be looking at keeping Cedrick Wilson and Robbie Chosen (Anderson). That makes five, and assuming the Dolphins keep six wide receivers, that final spot looks to be left open for Erik Ezukanma to take.
In his first preseason action against the Falcons, Ezukanma totaled 67 yards on just five touches. The 2022 fourth-round pick spent most of last season inactive, but has had a strong training camp thus far and looks like he could finally earn himself a role.
In a McDaniel offense, Ezukanma could be a valuable weapon who can be used in a variety of ways, both in the passing and run game. Hopefully, the Dolphins recognize his talent over the following two weeks.