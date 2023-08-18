4 Dolphins players under pressure in 2nd preseason game
By Ryan Heckman
4. Julian Hill, TE
Finally, we come to the tight end position where the Dolphins have a myriad of guys they can choose to use. After allowing Mike Gesicki to leave via free agency and sign with the division rival New England Patriots, the Dolphins didn't do anything too serious at tight end. Instead, because the offense isn't predicated on tight end usage, they're going to roll with some more mid-level talents.
First up on the depth chart is Durham Smythe, and right behind him is veteran Eric Saubert. The Dolphins did draft Elijah Higgins in the sixth round, and the former Stanford standout should wind up making the roster. If the Dolphins kept a fourth tight end, it could come down to veteran Tyler Kroft and the undrafted rookie Julian Hill out of Campbell.
Throughout training camp, Hill has looked better than Kroft and appears to be a more serious threat in the passing game. Again, the Dolphins don't necessarily use tight ends that much, but it helps to have another threat in the passing game at the position.
Hill just needs the opportunity with some preseason snaps. Will he get them? That's the question. Kroft was targeted twice in the Dolphins' preseason opener but caught neither of them.