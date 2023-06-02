Miami Dolphins roster preview: Cornerback Kader Kohou
By Brian Miller
Kader Kohou has earned his spot on the Miami Dolphins roster but he isn't at that elite level where he is a 100% lock. Still, if you are betting on it, you take that bet.
Kader Kohou - Cornerback - entering 2nd NFL season
- History
Kohou went undrafted in 2022. He made the Dolphins roster based on quality play in training camp but it was the injuries to the secondary that gave him a shot at playing on Sundays. In doing so, Kohou earned the nickname Darth Kader from the fans and so far it has stuck.
- Last season
Kohou appeared in 15 games last season and got his shot after Trill Williams and Nik Needham both were injured and missed the season. Of his 15 games, he started 13. Opposing QBs throw 115 times in his direction completing 59% of those passes. He gave up three touchdowns and had one interception and one forced fumble. He also posted 72 combined tackles with 63 registered as solo. Not a bad outing for an undrafted rookie who was forced into playing.
- Salary situation
$880,000 cap hit with $20,000 in dead money if released. Kohou is a huge bargain for the Dolphins this year.
- 2023 Preview
With the addition of Jalen Ramsey and the drafting of Cam Smith, the Dolphins secondary is loaded. Kohou will get more time to learn the game but his play last season will get him on the field come Sundays.
Playing time will be dispersed between Trill Williams and Nik Needham with Kohou getting his reps as well. He should continue to develop and there is no reason to believe that he isn't a part of a longer term solution, even if just for depth, on the Dolphins roster. I expect his playing time to drop with the health of other players hopefully not a concern but I see his production on the field getting better.