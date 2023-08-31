Miami Dolphins roster updates including Jeff Wilson breaking news as he heads to IR
The Miami Dolphins have not officially confirmed their 2023 initial practice squad and they made no waiver claims after Tuesday's roster cuts. They did however, lose two players.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins running back room has taken its first hit of the season as Jeff Wilson, Jr. was place on IR today. While he will be eligible to return later in the year, the move gives a little more insight into the retention of long-shot runner Chris Brooks' making the 53.
Not to take anything away from Brooks' preseason or deserving hard work but the Dolphins roster without Wilson is not as good as it is with him.
Miami needed to wait until after the final roster moves to make IR designations. League rules prohibit teams from bringing players back off IR during the season if placed on IR prior to final roster cuts. The Dolphins, today, placed Jalen Ramsey, Jeff Wilson, and OG Robert Jones.
To fill their roster spots, Miami added three players they released until they could make the IR moves. Tyler Kroft was re-signed bringing their TE room to three and CBs Justin Bethel and Parry Nickerson were both re-signed as well.
The news regarding Wilson wasn't great but we should get to see more of De'Von Achane and maybe Brooks in the early part of the season. Wilson suffered a finger injury but the extent of the injury isn't known. Miami Dolphins fans have seen "finger" injuries turn into a season-long absence.
Practice squad begins to fill for the Miami Dolphins with 8 added and a possible 9th on the way.
The Miami Dolphins reportedly wanted to make some easy roster cuts and then bring back the players the next day to the practice squad but it didn't work out as well as they had hoped. Two of those players, Elijah Higgins and Ryan Hayes were draft pics from this past April. They won't be coming back.
Higgins, a converted WR trying to learn the role of TE was expected to return to Miami's PS but instead, he was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals. Ryan Hayes, the Dolphins 7th round pick was also released with the expectation to return but he was claimed by the Colts.
Here is an interesting tidbit on the Higgins claim that would have kept him from Miami even if he the Cardinals hadn't taken him.
Hayes has a decent training camp and the Dolphins thought they could get a little creative and skip them both through the waiver wire but that turned out to be a failure.
I would expect the Dolphins to pay close attention to both through the season and they could be brought back should either the Colts or Cardinals release them.
With both of Miami's day three draft picks now gone, Miami has only two players remaining from the 2023 draft class. 2nd round pick Cam Smith and 3rd round running back De'Von Achane.
Miami did, however, add 8 players to their PS and will add more in the coming days to fill out the remaining spots. All 8 are returning from training camp. Safety Ethan Bonner, DE Randy Charlton, TE Tanner Conner, LB Cameron Goode, DT Da'Shawn Hand, WR Braylon Sanders, recently signed A.J. Johnson a linebacker familiar with Vic Fangio's defense, and Alama Uluave who many thought had an outside chance to make the team.
Additional guard help may be on the way to the PS as well. Doug Kyed, a beat writer covering the Patriots is saying that guard Chasen Hines will be joining the Dolphins PS as well. Hines missed all of his rookie season injured after being drafted in the 6th round of the 2022 draft.