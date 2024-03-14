Miami Dolphins rumored to have interest in this oft-injured running back
By Brian Miller
J.K. Dobbins is a hard runner when he is healthy and now, the Miami Dolphins are rumored to have interest.
I wouldn't jump down the rabbit hole just yet because this time of year, all rumors could be made up fluff from an agent or or someone looking to fool everyone on social media.
Miami Dolphins fans are pointing out of course that Dobbins is a perfect fit for the Miami Dolphins and the kind of player that Chris Grier loves. Spends most of his time injured and will likely be cheap.
Dobbins has been in the NFL for three years. He played in 15 games his rookie season, starting one, 8 games in 2022, his second season, and one game last year. Dobbins is, sadly, brittle.
In 2016 he broke his leg. In 2019 he suffered a high-ankle grade-3 ankle sprain. In 2017 he tore his left ACL and had his knee scoped to remove scar tissue in 2022. In 2023 he tore his Achilles in the first game of the season.
Dobbins has a lot of potential but the Dolphins would be taking a huge risk that may not be rewarded if they sign him. Dobbins may not make it back to the field and if he does, he could just as easily go down in camp.
The question Miami has to ask is whether or not he brings anything to the Dolphins' running game. You can't count on him as an insurance policy because you probably need one for him.
If the Dolphins do sign him, they need to structure the deal to a vet minimum contract with incentives that will pay him on a per-game basis. The Dolphins will run with Raheem Mostert and DeVon Achane most of the year provided they stay healthy so signing an insurance policy back makes sense...just not this one.