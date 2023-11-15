Miami Dolphins say good-bye to their week off and hello to the Raiders
The Miami Dolphins say goodbye to the bye week and focus on their next game, the Las Vegas Raiders. But the last time they faced each other, it wasn't a pretty thing for the Dolphins.
Heading into week 11, the Miami Dolphins are facing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins are coming off the bye week and the Raiders won their game against the New York Jets on Sunday, 16-12. The downside for the Dolphins is that their last game was a defeat against the Kansas City Chief, and only the players and the coaches know how the loss will influence on Sunday.
With a record of 5-5, the Raiders, coached by Antonio Pierce are in second place in the AFC West, while the Dolphins are first in the AFC East with a record of 6-3.
The last time both teams faced each other was two years ago, in 2021. During that match, the Dolphins quarterback was Jacoby Brissett, while on the Raiders, it was Derek Carr. Brissett ended the game with 215 passing yards. Carr had 386 yards.
The game ended badly for the Dolphins because of the loss in overtime. The numbers this season don't lie. Miami is placed first in total offense and scoring offense, while the Las Vegas team is ranked 31st in total offense and 27th in scoring offense.
With players in a great situation like Tua, Tyreek, and Mostert, the Dolphins have one of the best offenses this season.
Mike McDaniel and Tua have to be calm and patient during the whole game because it has been shown that when the players want to rush things, it is when they make mistakes that could cost the game. On paper, the Dolphins have to win this game without difficulties, but they have to be careful with the rushing plays, which are the ones that hurt the Dolphins the most.