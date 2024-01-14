Miami Dolphins season ends after valiant defensive effort because offense is horrible
The Miami Dolphins defense finished the 2023 season decimated by injury but they still showed up to play. Miami's offense did not.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2023 season is another one and done in the postseason because Mike McDaniel's offense simply isn't that good.
It's a bitter pill to swallow but the NFL's top offensive team simply isn't good. Miami couldn't generated points on Saturday night after not being able to generate points against the Ravens and the Bills the previous two weeks. For all the "genius" accolades handed out to Mike McDaniel, his play calling wasn't good and the play on the field was worse.
Miami' defense held the Chiefs to 26 points, 19 came in the first half. Visually, the score would look as though Miami's defense struggled but they really did not. The defense was without Andrew Van Ginkel, Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard, and Jevon Holland. They were playing guys like Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin, both signed to the team this past week...off the street.
Miami managed 7 points and Tua Tagovailoa looked lost. Sorry to all the Tua fans out there but he couldn't generate time or make the throws that a top QB needs to make. No, his offensive line wasn't perfect but they haven't been perfect all year long. In the face of adversity, the Dolphins offense, and Tua, failed.
Miami's season is now over. The 2024 off-season will begin and it ins't going to be promising. The Dolphins will enter the season buried in cap problems and important free agents that need new deals. If Miami opts to let them go, they may not have the money to replace them with quality players.
Overall, a promising season ended the same way, disappointing and uninspiring. The Dolphins, especially Chris Grier, need to figure out what direction they want to take and who they want to be because what they showed tonight is a complete lack of identity.
For all the talk of Miami's high-octane offense, they offense failed the team several weeks in a row to end the season.