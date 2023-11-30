Miami Dolphins should at least put a claim in for TE Zach Ertz
The Miami Dolphins offense is pretty good but adding a tight end for nothing in Zach Ertz would make the roster better.
By Brian Miller
Multiple reports that originated with J.J. Watt are saying that Zach Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals are parting ways. The Dolphins should at the very least put a claim in for him.
Ertz isn't having a great year but then again, the Cardinals as an entire team are not. Ertz reportedly asked for his release and the Cardinals obliged the long-time NFL tight end.
Chances are, Ertz won't fall to the Dolphins even if they put a claim in for him. There are several teams that would likely put a claim in that have a higher priority.
In the 7 games he has played this year, Ertz has one touchdown on 27 receptions for 187 yards. He has been targeted 43 times. Ertz is a well-rounded TE who can block and contribute in the passing game as a receiver.
Ertz is in the final years of his career. He has spent 11 years in the NFL but his best seasons were with the Eagles where he made the Pro Bowl in 2017, 2018, and 2019. The last two and a half seasons have been played in Arizona.
In Miami, he would add veteran help to a unit that could use some help. Miami doesn't throw to their TEs a lot but someone like Ertz could help a young guy like Julian Hill and maybe the Dolphins could use more of Ertz down the stretch.
Again, priority status and probably money will come into play and the Dolphins have not been a team looking to add tight ends to the roster so the availability of Ertz, while surprising, may not be enough to draw interest from Miami should he manage to clear the teams in front of them.