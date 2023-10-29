Miami Dolphins should offer Mike White to the Vikings after horrible Kirk Cousins news
The Miami Dolphins have Mike White sitting behind Tua Tagovailoa and behind him, they have Skylar Thompson. If the Dolphins lose Tua, it will be a rough season regardless of who comes in. So why not trade Mike White to the Vikings who lost Kirk Cousins?
By Brian Miller
The Minnesota Vikings need a quarterback and the Miami Dolphins have two on their roster that they could trade. Miami seems to like Skylar Thompson and Mike White but they could offer White to the Vikings.
Kirk Cousins reportedly has torn his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. That news is expected to be made official on Monday when an MRI is done on Cousin's lower leg. Without Cousins, the Vikings simply don't have anyone else to play except a 3rd emergency QB.
White has starting experience and the Dolphins may be able to make a deal that could send White and a low-end draft pick to the Vikings for offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland or maybe one of the Vikings linebackers.
It might sound like a great idea but we all know that the Dolphins are not going to trade White and the Vikings are not really going to want him. More likely we could see someone like Ryan Tannehill traded to the Vikings. Tannehill, who is injured, saw his Titans led to victory by Will Levis who could stay in that role. The Titans could be players at the trade deadline on Tuesday.
At this point in the season, there won't be many options for the Vikings but there should be better options than Mike White.