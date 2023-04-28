Miami Dolphins should target linebacker in round three of the 2023 NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphins entered this year's draft with three big needs. Offensive line, tight end, and linebacker. On day two of the draft, they should fill two of those.
Round three of the draft is primed for the Dolphins to take a linebacker and there should be a few good ones with potential left by the time the Dolphins are on the clock.
1. Trenton Simpson - Clemson
Clemson has developed some very good linebackers and Simpson could become another one. The junior would have benefited from one more year in school but he is in the draft now and it will be interesting where he lands in round three.
2. Daiyan Henley - Washington St.
Henly has a quick motor and reads and reacts very well. He has great vision and reads plays and pursues with perfect angles. He would be a very good fit in the Vic Fangio system but he may not fall to 84 and some see him as a late 2nd round pick. He could be an optio if Miami moves down from 51.
3. DeMarvion Overshown - Texas
Overshown is another physical non-stop motor linebacker. He has a lot of potential but also has to grow into the position more. While aggressive, he can at times be too aggressive.
Miami needs to find linebacker help but by the time pick 84 comes around, there may not be much left in this class which isn't very deep on the inside.
The Dolphins could look to address the position in round two but the value of this year's linebacker class vs. the offensive linemen and especially tight ends is not close and the Dophins would be better off holding on to the BPA approach.