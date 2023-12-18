Miami Dolphins shutout victory sinks Jets season but there is a lot of work to do
The Miami Dolphins have their 10th win of the season and the Jets have been knocked out of the playoff hunt but the next three weeks will decide Miami's 2023 fate.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins came back from their "Monday Night Meltdown" to blank the Jets 30-0 on Sunday afternoon. Now the hard work begins.
Miami will face off on Christmas Eve day against the Dallas Cowboys who got destroyed by the Bills in Orchard Park in the late afternoon slot. The Bills are steadily climbing back into a playoff reality but find themselves still looking from the outside.
At this point, everything is shaping up for a week 18 showdown at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami will hold a two-game lead in the division and the only way they secure the AFC East next week is if they beat the Cowboys and the Bills lose in Los Angeles to the Chargers.
Today's game was needed and the Jets were outplayed from the very start. For most of the game, Miami held the Jets to under 100 yards total offense as the defense sacked the Jets' QBs 6 times and forced several turnovers.
Without several starters, the Dolphins didn't need them and the decision to keep them out was a smart one given the schedule ahead.
Raheem Mostert made history when he scored his 18th rushing touchdown of the season. He eclipsed the most rushing touchdowns in a season previously held by Ricky Williams and then jumped ahead of Mark Clayton's franchise record for TDs in a season, 18, on the same play. He would add one more later in the game to give him 20 combined TDs on the season.
Mostert played as though he was possessed today but the real beast was on defense where Bradley Chubb was a one-man wrecking ball off the edge. Chubb was constantly harassing the Jets backfield and was making plays series after series.
Chubb will need to bring the same energy next week against the Cowboys as Miami will likely be able to at least clinch a playoff birth next week but again, the AFC East will have to wait barring a miracle loss by the Bills.