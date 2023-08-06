Miami Dolphins sign Cornerback Mark Gilbert
Finishing the eight-day on training camp, Miami Dolphins are still moving some pieces to bring the best out of the team and have a shot at the Super Bowl. The Miami franchise has made some moves in the roaster and has signed cornerback Mark Gilbert. Recently Gilbert has been playing with the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL.
During his time in the USFL, Mark recorded 32 defensive tackles and led the league first with four interceptions, helping the Maulers to become first in the north division zone.
But the history of Mark in the NFL doesn't start with the Dolphins because back in 2021, he played eight games with the Detroit Lions, where he made three tackles, forced one fumble, and one pass defense.
For most of the 2022 season, Gilbert was on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. Let's not forget that in 2021, Gilbert signed with the Steelers as an undrafted college free agent after his time in college where he played for Duke.
The disadvantage of this signing is that Gilbert has an injury history. In 2018 suffered a dislocated left hip that required two surgeries and sidelined him for most of 2018 and all of 2019. Also, in 2020 he had surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his right foot.
This signing comes to bring more depth into the position of cornerback and brings deeper competition. Because of the recent injury of Jaelen Ramsey, the CornerBacks has suffered a loss, and the Dolphins will have to be very careful about the players they choose to cover Ramsley.
Gilbert will hardly enter the list of 53- players and have minutes this season because of the types of players the Dolphins have on the roster.