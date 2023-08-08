Miami Dolphins sign former Vikings cornerback Parry Nickerson
Miami Dolphins have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson after being released by the Minnesota Vikings in January. Nickerson was a sixth-round pick (197th overall) by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft. But on August 2019, Parry was traded by the Jets to the Seattle Seahawks for a conventional 2021 pick.
With the Jets, he played 16 games with only two starts, making twenty-one tackles (18 solo). But in August 2019, he was traded into the Seahawks.
After being released by the Seahawks, he went into a tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and with the image he delivered, the Jaguars decided to sign him. During his time with the Jaguars, he played four games ad started in one of them, where he made six tackles (4 solos).
In September and after being waived by the Jaguars, Nickerson signed with the Green Bay Packers, but he will only play one game, and a year after, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
During his two years with the Vikings, Nickerson played only one game and made only one tackle. And finally, in January 2023, the Vikings released Parry Nickerson.
This signing will bring more depth and competition into the cornerback position, but I don't see a future where Parry makes it into the 53-player list and play games with the kind of players there are.
If we compare the actual cornerbacks with Nickerson, we can see a clear difference in the type of players and their advantages. The Dolphins are looking r ways to replace Jalen Ramsey after the injury he suffered. That s why the Miami franchise is making some moves on the roster.