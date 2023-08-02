Miami Dolphins signing Safety Myles Dorn
Less than ten days before the first game for the Miami Dolphins in the new preseason, a new signing is set to come to the team. The player that is linked with the Miami team is former Carolina Panthers, Myles Dorn.
Three days ago, the Panthers waived off Durn after spending only six months on the team. The team signed Myles on the 18th of January to a reserve/future deal.
Before being part of the Carolina Panthers, where he didn't play a single game, he was part of the Minnesota Vikings. During his three years with the Vikings, Durn only played fourteen games, making only two solo assists and five combined tackles.
Looking at the players in the safety position, you think that Myles Durn has no place in the team. That's true, not only because of the great player in that position but also because the former North Carolina player hasn't proven his ability and level in the NFL.
Coming from college, Durn has spent his time in the Elite, being waived and assigned multiple times from all the teams he has been part of. In his senior and last year of college, Durn manage to play 13 games, making 83 total tackles and getting two interceptions.
This new signing will bring more competition in the safety position, but with the level in that position, it makes it very difficult for him to make it to the 53-player list for the season.
If you compare Myles Durn and Jevon Holland, you see the difference between both players. First is the amount of games played and the importance of Jevon in the Dolphin. The most impressive difference is the number of tackles made by both, Durn has only five tackles, and Jevon has a total of 96, but there is a reality, Jevon has twelve more games than Myles.