Miami Dolphins slam door on RB trade talks by drafting a 3rd round running back
For the last couple of months, rumors and speculation have had the Miami Dolphins front and center in the running back trade market, tonight, they close that door for good.
The Miami Dolphins have selected running back Devon Achane, a Texas A&M product with the 84th overall selection.
Achane is a speedy running back that will give Mike McDaniel yet another incredibly fast offensive weapon.
A 4.3 40-yard runner, Achane is a smaller back who relies on his ability to get away from tacklers rather than bull the over. He isn't viewed as a 3 down runner but in round three, you will be hard pressed to find one.
There is no question that Achane is explosive and he will bring big play ability to the Dolphins offense. Achane may not be able to suit up for three downs but he won't have to in Miami and it will be hard for defenses to counter the speed at Miami's RB unit as they can stay fresh all game long interchanging in and out.
Achane had a solid career with the Aggies despite a lackluster offense from A&M, it wasn't the fault of Achane who dropped as a result along with his size.
One big benefit is that Achane is a good mask for the passing game as well. In 2022 he posted 24 receptions for 261 yards and a touchdown. His ability to get into space and drift to the flats is something that will keep defenses honest.
While he may not be the "name" that Miami fans were hoping for, Achane is a solid draft pick that bucks the Chris Grier draft mentality we have seen since he took over the Dolphins.