Miami Dolphins stay put at 51 taking a cornerback instead of a tight end
The Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Draft wait has come to an end as they opted to stay put at 51 and make their selection.
The Miami Dolphins opted to skip the tight end position. They opted to skip the offensive line and they opted to skip linebacker. Instead, they opted to go cornerback.
The Miami Dolphins have selected Cam Smith at pick 51.
The South Carolina corner was projected to go anywhere between late first to mid-third. All over the draft boards, no one was expecting the Dolphins to go corner with so many other nees.
At 6'1", Smith is tall enough to play on the edge and he has the athletic ability to create problems for WRs in their routes. He has good enough vision but can't transition well with his hips and often loses his feet in press coverage. Off-field issues hurt any chances of him being drafted in the first round.
Smith could potentially be the Dolphins eventual replacement for Xavien Howard who has had health struggles the last few years.
Still on the board when Miami drafted was TEs Kyle Tucker and Darnell Washington as well as several interior offensive lineman. Inside linebacker, also considered a big need for Miami was also still well represented but the Dolphins opted to draft a player that likely won't see much playing time in 2023 on the edge.
To be at least a little understanding, the Dolphins corner situation was atrocious last year with several year-ending injuries including Byron Jones, Trill Williams, Nik Needham, and even Howard missed time last season.