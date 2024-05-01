Miami Dolphins take a backseat to these AFC East rivals in TE rankings
The Dolphins will hope their tight ends can make a big impact in 2024
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins tight ends room isn't the best in the AFC East, and the draft didn't improve their ranking in the division.
Miami feels pretty good about the addition of Jonnu Smith and former Chiefs TE Jordy Fortson. The question remains: will Mike McDaniel find a way to integrate them into his offense more than he has? Smith is a solid YAC TE, and the Dolphins will get him involved. Starter Durham Smythe has never been a top receiving guy, and that won't change in 2024.
Fortson is an interesting prospect and Chiefs fans weren't thrilled that he left K.C. So where does Miami rank after the draft?
1. Buffalo Bills
The duo of Dalton Kincaid, who should start seeing more of workload in 2024, and Dawson Knox give the Bills a big edge in the AFC East. Both players are more than just blocking tight ends. They are more than capable of playing a big role in the Bills' passing game and both are first-read options for Josh Allen.
The Bills entered the draft thin at WR after watching Gabe Davis leave in free agency and the trade of Stefon Diggs. They addressed the position in the draft. The rookie will help but this offense could ride on a dual-threat TE unit.
2. New England Patriots
The Patriots may have a new rookie QB but the veteran duo of Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper will provide him with quick outlets. Both TEs should see an increase of production in 2024 given the fact rookie quarterback tend to struggle early with WR timing.
For the Patriots, a weak WR room coupled with a rookie QB could make this TE room the best skill unit on the roster. They added Jaheim Bell in round seven of the draft. Bell has upside potential but is developmental.
3. Miami Dolphins
As we said above, Jonnu Smith and Fortson are great additions to the team's TE room. Durham Smythe will remain the top guy in the room, but Smith will give Tua a seam threat option. The Dolphins still believe that Julian Hill is an up-and-coming prospect as well.
Miami, as expected, did not address the position in the NFL Draft.
4. New York Jets
The Jets entered the draft with four TEs on the roster but none of them are better than average. The closest is veteran Tyler Conklin. The rest of the TEs are spot duty and relief players. Clearly the Jets needed to upgrade the roster.
The Jets were in position to upgrade the unit in round one of the draft. They opted to draft an offensive tackle over the number one TE in the draft, Brock Bowers. Miami fans celebrated the fact they won't see him twice a year.